And sew it begins

MANY eager sewers in the local community have headed to their sewing machines to provide the community – both within Strathbogie and beyond – with face masks amid new rules to suppress the COVID-19 virus.

Violet Town’s Elliette Jeffrey is one of those who utilised her sewing skills for the community through wider Strathbogie region.

The 11-year-old didn’t let the fact that she did not have much sewing experience stop her – when she spoke to the Gazette, she had only been learning how to sew two days prior.



