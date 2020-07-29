And sew it begins


Categories: Community, Health, News
Tags: ,
MASKS APLENTY: Elliette Jeffrey with an array of masks that she has made over the recent days. All proceeds from the sales of her masks will go to organisations working towards a vaccine for COVID-19. PHOTO: Philippe Perez

MANY eager sewers in the local community have headed to their sewing machines to provide the community – both within Strathbogie and beyond – with face masks amid new rules to suppress the COVID-19 virus.
Violet Town’s Elliette Jeffrey is one of those who utilised her sewing skills for the community through wider Strathbogie region.
The 11-year-old didn’t let the fact that she did not have much sewing experience stop her – when she spoke to the Gazette, she had only been learning how to sew two days prior.


