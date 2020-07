Categories:

Tags:

STRATHBOGIE Shire councillors have voted unanimously at last night’s council meeting to not impose a 1.9 per cent rate rise for residents and instead freeze rates as part of the council’s budget.

It comes after many in the community petitioned the council over the proposed rate rise, citing strenuous economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy mayor Cr John Mason said the decision to have a zero per cent rate rise was made after a lot of input from the community.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition