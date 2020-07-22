Looking out for each other
Strathbogie Shire council’s mayor Cr Amanda McClaren call last week to connect with others who may be dealing with social isolation and mental wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic is one that we have heard often in recent times.
While the issue indeed is written about on a relatively constant basis on a nationwide scale, there are actions underway to ensure to keep mental wellbeing in check at a local level.
Local rural outreach worker Ivan Lister – who is employed by the Benalla Rural City Council on a casual basis, believes the issue of mental health is real in our community.