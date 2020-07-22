Looking out for each other



Categories:

Tags:

Strathbogie Shire council’s mayor Cr Amanda McClaren call last week to connect with others who may be dealing with social isolation and mental wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic is one that we have heard often in recent times.

While the issue indeed is written about on a relatively constant basis on a nationwide scale, there are actions underway to ensure to keep mental wellbeing in check at a local level.

Local rural outreach worker Ivan Lister – who is employed by the Benalla Rural City Council on a casual basis, believes the issue of mental health is real in our community.



