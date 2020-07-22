Locals encouraged to head to the snow



DINNER Plain Alpine Village, Mt Buller and many other Victorian apline resorts are gearing up for a big snow season as it announced that it will continue its snow season this winter.

The decision comes after Mt Hotham and Falls Creek decided to suspend lift operations until August 19 at their resorts earlier this month.

Tourism North East CEO, Bess Nolan-Cook extended a warm welcome to regional communities including those living in the Strathbogie region, to come to the alpine regions.



