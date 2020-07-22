Laurie OBrien – Paul Harris Fellow


Categories: Community, News
Tags: , ,
WEB Page16 Story 001 7 column 001
WELL DESERVED HONOR: Laurie O'Brien with his wife Margaret (front) and Rotarians Bernie O'Dea (left), Mark Freudenstein, Neil Tubb, Brian Bamford and John King. PHOTO: Kate Hill

LOCAL identity, Laurie O’Brien, was recognized with the award of a Paul Harris Fellowship, which was presented to him on Wednesday, July 15 at Granite Hill by Rotary president, Neil Tubb.
Laurie’s wife, Margaret, who had to keep the secret prior to the presentation said, “The family are thrilled that Laurie is recognized in this way although it is unfortunate that our children cannot join us on this special occasion due to the current pandemic.”
Each year Rotary clubs around the world bestow countless awards but its most prestigious award is the Paul Harris Fellowship.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here