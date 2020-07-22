Laurie OBrien – Paul Harris Fellow



LOCAL identity, Laurie O’Brien, was recognized with the award of a Paul Harris Fellowship, which was presented to him on Wednesday, July 15 at Granite Hill by Rotary president, Neil Tubb.

Laurie’s wife, Margaret, who had to keep the secret prior to the presentation said, “The family are thrilled that Laurie is recognized in this way although it is unfortunate that our children cannot join us on this special occasion due to the current pandemic.”

Each year Rotary clubs around the world bestow countless awards but its most prestigious award is the Paul Harris Fellowship.



