Categories:

Tags:

SOME GVFNL games will be resuming on July 25 but all families and supporters need to carefully read the following information.

Whether this level of sport continues is up to you, so it is vital that you follow the instructions as listed here and to continue to wash your hands, to socially distance and to stay home if you are even a ‘little’ bit sick.

Euroa Football Netball Club has agreed to participate in the proposed ‘Covid Cup’ under-age Goulburn Valley League 2020 season.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition