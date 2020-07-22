Euroa Foodshare reaches a new milestone



THE Euroa Foodshare program has commemorated their first birthday of providing essential food and services to the needy in the town this week.

The dedicated band of volunteers continues tirelessly to produce food parcels for the needy on a fortnightly basis, at their hub at St Paul’s in Euroa.

Continuation of the program is reliant on regular trips to Mooroopna to pick up the bulk of supplies, and together with the generosity of many local people and some businesses in the area, the group have been able to provide an essential service for some struggling families around Euroa.



