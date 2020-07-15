Violet Town Football Netball Club – Reappointment of coach for 2021



THE Violet Town Football Netball Club are thrilled to announce the re-appointment of Senior Football coach Joel Price for the 2021 Apprenticeship Factory Kyabram District League Season.

An accomplished player and coach, Price has previous experience in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL), Northern Territory Football League, Ovens and Murray and Hume Leagues.

Violet Town Club President Matt Holmes said that the community are excited by Joel’s renewed commitment to the region.



