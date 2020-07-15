

THE Strathbogie-Euroa Angling club is one of the oldest clubs in Euroa which was first formed in 1886, but are looking to continue the tradition and calling for more members to join.

The club caters for those who like fishing and those younger ones who are just learning to fish.

The club, in conjunction with Victorian Fisheries, have just released 300 catchable rainbow trout into the Arboretum Dam and also into the Longwood Dam, at the golf course, for everyone to catch.



