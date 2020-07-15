Paying tribute to racing through art



AN ARTIST has paid tribute to local thoroughbreds as well as their breeders in a new artwork now on permanent displayed in Nagambie.

Diners will be able to see the artwork by young 29-year-old Indonesian artist Christiano Dery Theodorus (also known as ‘Dery’) in the town’s Zephyrz restaurant.

Mr Theodorus was commissioned by the restaurant’s owners Brett Knight and Carol Wakelam to paint a ‘Hall of Honour’ and ‘Wall of Champions’ depicting racehorses from local thoroughbred breeders and who have found success in winning a Group One race.



