Keep connected

RESIDENTS living in the Strathbogie Shire are being reminded to stay vigilant, as residents of metropolitan Melbourne and neighbouring Mitchell Shire re-enter stage three restrictions due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said that the local community could pull together and make sure everyone’s mental wellbeing is in check while remaining safe.

“I urge our community to continue to do the right thing so that we all stay safe,” Cr McClaren said in a recent Facebook post to the council’s page.



