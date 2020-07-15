A passion for horses since birth



WENDY Smith can’t think of any other job she would like to have in the world.

That need to look after horses runs deep in her family which Ms Smith said inspired her career, focusing on looking after the daily welfare and wellbeing of horses.

“My passion for horses began from birth, or at least as far back as I can remember. I have been horse crazy ever since dad bought me a little saddle to put on the branch of the tree before he bought me a Shetland pony a long time ago,” Ms Smith said.



