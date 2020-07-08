Nagambie RSL thankful for the return of their two flags


Categories: Community, Events, News, People and Lifestyle
Tags:
Page2 Story 001 7 column 001 1
FLYING THE FLAG AGAIN: Nagambie RSL supporters are glad their Australian flag has been returned safe and sound after being stolen in June. Pictured are (from back, left) Anthony Scott,-Michael Smith, Bruce Boyle (centre row) RSL president Larry King; (front) Bill Taylor, Phillip Bassett, Dawn Newman, Ken Lewis and Sue Burns.

FOR many years Nagambie RSL proudly flew their Australian flag seven days a week, and for those who regularly attended, it was a valuable part of the club.

But sadly, a few years ago the flag was stolen from the Nagambie Cenotaph to a devastated RSL and general community.

But the RSL once again brought their town cenotaph back to life with a new flag donated by the Federal member for Murray at the time, Sharmon Stone – once again it flew with honour at the cenotaph.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here