Nagambie RSL thankful for the return of their two flags

FOR many years Nagambie RSL proudly flew their Australian flag seven days a week, and for those who regularly attended, it was a valuable part of the club.

But sadly, a few years ago the flag was stolen from the Nagambie Cenotaph to a devastated RSL and general community.

But the RSL once again brought their town cenotaph back to life with a new flag donated by the Federal member for Murray at the time, Sharmon Stone – once again it flew with honour at the cenotaph.



