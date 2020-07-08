Maxwell and Coalition call for scrutiny to CFA changes



JUSTICE Party MP Tania Maxwell (Member for Northern Victoria) has called on all Country Fire Authority (CFA) volunteers to wear a black armband with their uniforms as the new Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) fire service came into effect on July 1.

Ms Maxwell said she joined with her fellow CFA volunteers across Victoria in being disheartened and concerned by the lack of consultation, evidenced by the recent resignation of CFA Chief Executive, Steve Warrington.

“Volunteers feel let down and unappreciated by this entire process and it is heartbreaking. For many of them, this may be the last straw,” Ms Maxwell said.



