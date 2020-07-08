

Categories:

Tags:

FEDERAL Government funding to the Strathbogie Shire council of $1 million as part of the Federal government’s Community Drought Stimulus will go to seven different projects throughout the region.

Two projects include water infrastructure upgrades at Miepoll and Sheans Creek, with the provision of water tanks and improved access to standpipes and the installation of a truck wash facility and rain water harvesting facility at Euroa Saleyards.

Recreation reserves through the region will also get upgrades, with a project that will bring water piping from Lake Nagambie to the Nagambie Recreation Reserve, and an upgrade to the Strathbogie Recreation Reserve Pavilion.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

