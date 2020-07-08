Community action needs input


Categories: Community, News, People and Lifestyle, Sport
Tags:
Page16 Story 002 4 column 001
PUT TO GOOD USE: Visitors to Euroa, Leo McGuire (left) and Imogen McGuire took full advantage of the exercise equipment installed with the help of the Euroa Community Action Group. PHOTO: Heather Bamford

THE Euroa Community Action Group (ECAG) has considerable funds available to further the pursuit of their ‘Action Plan’.

Community members are reminded that included in this action plan are the key areas of Sport and Recreation, Tourism, Infrastructure, The Arts, Environment, Health and Wellbeing, and are looking for input from community members.

The group are inviting people to connect with the them via one of the following email addresses – [email protected] or [email protected]


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here