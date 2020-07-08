Community action needs input



THE Euroa Community Action Group (ECAG) has considerable funds available to further the pursuit of their ‘Action Plan’.

Community members are reminded that included in this action plan are the key areas of Sport and Recreation, Tourism, Infrastructure, The Arts, Environment, Health and Wellbeing, and are looking for input from community members.

The group are inviting people to connect with the them via one of the following email addresses – [email protected] or [email protected]



