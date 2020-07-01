Vote to remove 51 trees at Elloura



STRATHBOGIE Shire Council have decided to pass a motion at its recent planning committee meeting to remove native vegetation to support the development of the residential village at Elloura Estate in Nagambie.

The decision was made despite a concerted push by many residents and local groups against the removal of the vegetation, which included the removal of 51 trees.

All councillors voted to remove the trees, except councillors Alistair Thomson and Chris Raeburn.



