Car show cancelled



Categories:

Tags:

ANOTHER blow has been dealt for events in Strathbogie with the Australian National Show and Shine, scheduled to be held on Sunday October 4 announcing the cancellation of this year’s event because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is arguable Euroa’s largest yearly event, and one of the largest gatherings of car enthusiasts in Victoria, with over 10,000 people thought to have attended last year’s show, with more than 1600 vehicles including cars, motor cycles, trucks, tractors and race cars on display.

A spokesman for the Euroa Show and Shine said the committee was extremely disappointed about cancelling the extremely popular annual event, but stressed that the health and safety of the community was paramount.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

