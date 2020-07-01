Be safe around horses these holidays


Categories: Community, News
Tags:
Horse Safety 1July20
NEIGH TO FAST DRIVERS: Horse riders Alice Wells (left), Helen Sheehey and Roz Willis say there have been an increasing amount of irresponsible drivers on the road driving too fast and close to horses, and are calling on travellers to be safe when approaching. PHOTO: Philippe Perez

A SAFETY warning is being sent out to drivers tone aware of horse riders on the Strathbogie region’s many tracks over these school holidays.
The call comes after Roz Willis saw many drivers over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend not being safe around horses when driving on tracks and small roads.
Ms Willis said drivers need to be more educated about the decisions that are made on roads where there are many horses around.
“Horses aren’t like cars, and they have minds of their own, and you can’t be driving past somebody on a horse at speed.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

