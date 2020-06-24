Voices heard



Categories:

Tags:

A NUMBER of residents and representatives of local organisations have spoken to their submissions to council’s draft budget with many objecting to a 1.9 per cent council rate rise.

At a special council meeting, councillors heard from many residents about what the impact a rate rise and other measures in the draft budget would mean for the region.

“As a service provider, the ratepayers are overcharged compared to other shires and under-serviced compared to services we have had ten years ago,” resident David Hamilton said.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

