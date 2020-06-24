Ryan calls for working group to fix systemic issues with V/Line services



Categories:

Tags:

V/LINE’S punctuality has once again recorded a new record low, with 0.6 per cent of trains on the North East line ran on time.

It has prompted calls from the Shadow Minister for Transport and Deputy Leader of The Nationals Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa) to urgently address systemic issues around performance on the train line.

“During May, only one train, out of 168 services was on time. That is just unbelievable, and we have a situation where it’s not just May.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

