Ryan calls for working group to fix systemic issues with V/Line services


Categories: Community, News, Tourism
Tags:
WEB Page5 Story 001 7 column 001 1
ACTION NEEDED: Shadow Minister for Public Transport Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa) speaking with Violet Town resident Iain Aitkin over performance figures on the North East rail line. PHOTO: Philippe Perez

V/LINE’S punctuality has once again recorded a new record low, with 0.6 per cent of trains on the North East line ran on time.
It has prompted calls from the Shadow Minister for Transport and Deputy Leader of The Nationals Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa) to urgently address systemic issues around performance on the train line.
“During May, only one train, out of 168 services was on time. That is just unbelievable, and we have a situation where it’s not just May.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here