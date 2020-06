Categories:

Tags:

HOCKEY has had a long history in Euroa.

The first evidence of hockey in Euroa and district was in 1935 when the Euroa Ladies’ Hockey Club was formed with Mrs F Lamson as president and Mrs Wilkinson and Miss Malseed as secretaries.

In that same year, 1935, two former girls were selected to play in the Victorian Interstate hockey team.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition