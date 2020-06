Categories:

WORK on the Friendlies Pedestrian Bridge, which will connect those travelling between Euroa’s two main ovals – the Friendlies and Memorial ovals Euroa is starting this week.

The long-awaited project comes after strong lobbying from council and the community and will allow for a safer crossing for those who wish to cross Seven Creeks to the north of town.

“This is a huge win for the Euroa community,” Strathbogie deputy mayor John Mason said.



