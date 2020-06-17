Speaking up on racism Violet Town



Categories:

Tags:

A ‘SOCIAL experiment’ in Violet Town, inspired from recent actions surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement around the world was held recently.

Marraweeney resident Michael Del Monaco had set up placards out the front of the community centre near the town’s Anzac Memorial last week with an aim to have conversations with people who walked by.

“Following the protests in America and with relevance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders here, I wanted to see how the community actually responds to (the protests),” Mr Del Monaco said.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

