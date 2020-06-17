Residents and businesses continue concerns over proposed rate rise
RESIDENTS on Tuesday night have made their voices heard in regards to council’s draft budget proposal with up to 16 people speaking to submissions at a special council hearing on Tuesday.
Overall there were 87 submissions received for the council’s draft budget, while two submissions were received for the 2020 review of the 2017-2021 Council Plan.
In his submission, Violet Town resident Neil Garret outlined that not increasing rates would mean a better relationship between residents and the council.