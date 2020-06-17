Residents and businesses continue concerns over proposed rate rise



Categories:

Tags:

RESIDENTS on Tuesday night have made their voices heard in regards to council’s draft budget proposal with up to 16 people speaking to submissions at a special council hearing on Tuesday.

Overall there were 87 submissions received for the council’s draft budget, while two submissions were received for the 2020 review of the 2017-2021 Council Plan.

In his submission, Violet Town resident Neil Garret outlined that not increasing rates would mean a better relationship between residents and the council.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

