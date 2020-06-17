Plan needed to for the local racing industry



Categories:

Tags:

THE Deputy Leader of the Nationals Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa) along with Shadow Racing Minister Tim Bull (MLA, Gippsland East) visited Nagambie this past week to hear about how COVID-19 restrictions have affected stud farms.

Both Ms Ryan and Mr Bull say that Victoria’s racing industry participants are at risk of being left behind their New South Wales counterparts if the Victorian Andrews Government doesn’t y outline its plan to get racing back on its feet as soon as possible.

Ms Ryan, who had been visiting stud farms around the Nagambie district through the past week, said there was a real risk of a significant contraction in the size of the industry in coming years.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

