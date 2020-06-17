A potential start date



FOOTBALL and netball fans in Euroa have been given hope of seeing some on-field sporting action this year, with the Goulburn Valley Football and Netball League (GVL) putting into place a plan to start competitions on July 18.

But that will more than likely change if play is still to go ahead – with a state government announcement this past week announcing local contact sports will be able to resume full competition from July 20.

In a statement the GVL said they would wait on advice after June 22 relating to any further easing of COVID-19 restrictions which will then be a major deciding factor as whether the competition will definitely go ahead.



