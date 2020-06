Categories:

A PUSH by local conservation groups has begun to preserve 51 trees planned for removal at the Elloura Estate in Nagambie.

The trees – many of them Grey Box and Yellow Box trees – at the moment are earmarked for removal to make way for new development.

Local conservationist Susan Sleigh told the Gazette the trees remained important for the community, and every effort needed to be made to preserve them.



