Categories:

Tags:

EUROA and Nagambie have seen visitors line up outside locals cafes and fill up caravan parks, as travellers flocked to Strathbogie townships over this long weekend.

The increase in visitors comes after Victoria relaxed travel restrictions after a period of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the owner of the Euroa Caravan Park Kristy Hourigan, it was a wonderful sight to see after a quiet period.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition