Quilt stitches together the local community

NORMALLY the Nagambie Community House would be a hive of activity with locals growing vegetables, learning about photography, learning how to better use a computer and how to do mosaics, just to mention a few activities.

But while COVID-19 restrictions meant they’ve had to close their doors, the Nagambie Lakes Community House has decided to stay as busy as possible by putting together a community quilt to highlight togetherness throughout the town.

The community house has called out to many in the Nagambie community, from schools to churches to individuals, to provide a square for a quilt that will be possibly displayed to the town at a future date.



