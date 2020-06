Categories:

WELL-known local historian, Max Burnside has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his years of promotion of Euroa, its history and for his work with the Euroa Cemetery.

On hearing of the award, Mr Burnside said he was embarrassed, but honoured to be recognised for his efforts.

“Yes, I have been involved with the Euroa Cemetery for a very long time and I have done a lot of work out there, but so have many other people,” Mr Burnside said.



