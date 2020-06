Categories:

LOOKING to a future in football, Fletcher Paul was very happy when in March, 2020, he found that he had been accepted into the Murray Bushrangers Program.

Like many Aussie kids, he got involved with Auskick when he was four years old and he has not looked back.

From there it was a natural progression to the Euroa Junior Football Netball Club where he moved through the ranks from the under 10 and finally to under 16.



