A tribute to fitness

IT is obvious when speaking to Neville Howell, who has been rowing since the 1940s, that his love of rowing will continue for many years.

Especially since the Nagambie resident, who has received an OAM for his services to rowing this past Queen’s Birthday long weekend continued to participate in competition at the age of 90.

“When I went school in the 1940s, I played all kinds of sports, soccer and football and was invited to train with Lou Richards at Collingwood, but Lou kicked me in the shins and I felt after that the football world isn’t for me,” Mr Neville aid.



