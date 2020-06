Categories:

SAFFI Lazenby couldn’t wait to get back into study within Euroa Secondary College’s (ESC) classrooms this past week.

“It’s all pretty good, because you get to see your friends again, but it was all a bit anxious and stressful for a bit,” Saffi said.

“But my parents and my teachers have been doing a good job to keep on top of everything, so that really helped, and our Microsoft Teams set up was really useful.”



