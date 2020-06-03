Players Welfare Concerns



THE announcement that there will be no 2020 KDL football and netball competition has been met with mixed reactions from Strathbogie-based clubs, with concerns for the mental welfare of players due to a lack of sport.

Violet Town Football Club director of Football Gary Abley said the club was disappointed with the decision.

“We just think that they’ve possibly jumped too early. Other leagues like the GVL and the Murray League will get to make a call in the next week or two and I think the KDL could have done the same thing,” Mr Abley said.



