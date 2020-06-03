New Cow Mooving to Euroa



FOR those who regularly take trips to Shepparton, the many fibreglass cows dotted around the city as part of their Mooving Art public art exhibition paying homage to the region’s dairy industry.

That homage is now coming to Euroa, with our own fibreglass cow arriving in town to be painted by St John’s Euroa primary school students.

Art and PE teacher at the school Melinda Watson said year five and six students have researched many of the cows dotted around Shepparton and will aim to paint a reflection of what Euroa is all about.



