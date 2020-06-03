Euroa Golf Club



THE golf course was busy on Saturday, May 30 with 74 golfers teeing off in the stableford monthly medal competition sponsored by Drummond Golf Shepparton.

For the men, it was also the first round of the Winter Cup sponsored by Alberts Cafe so it was great to see so many golfers out there enjoying the weather and the course although for some, the golf was a bit of a battle.

Of the 45 men who played, Marcus Steers (16) shot the best score of the day with 38 points to take out Division One and the monthly medal for May.



