WITH the Victorian Government easing the restrictions on training venues, the Euroa Clay Target Club has begun limited shooting on the Violet Town Shooting Complex with just 10 shooters allowed to train at any one time.

Members are required to contact the club secretary Rob Stackhouse to book a slot and all social distancing is required.

They are also expected to sign a declaration form stating they are not suffering any flu like symptoms or been exposed to the coronavirus, etc.



