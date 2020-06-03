COVID-19 Triage Kiosk Trial at Nagambie Healthcare



Categories:

Tags:

NAGAMBIE Healthcare (NHC) has become the first medical facility to trial a screen for COVID 19 symptoms via a new touchless kiosk triage system developed by a Melbourne–based technology solution provider.

Elenium Automation installed the multi-functional screening device for COVID-19 and other potential illnesses a few weeks ago with the Nagambie rural hospital and aged care provider conducting its first trial.

The device system helps employees, visitors, doctors, contractors, and trades people, to quickly and effortlessly self-assess their vital health signs, including temperature, respiratory and heart rates at a safe distance before permitted entry into NHC’s premises.

We have provided this coronavirus article without the requirement to subscribe to the digital edition. This is a rapidly changing situation and we want to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

