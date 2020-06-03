Balmattum Hill Walking Track to reopen
THE Balmattum Hill Walking Track will reopen to the public just in time for the June long weekend and the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
The track has been closed since a bushfire in January, which burnt about 350 hectares of land from the Euroa Strathbogie Road along the Balmattum Hill toward Cusack Road.
Reopening the walking track has been a significant effort by Strathbogie Shire Council – replacing 140 metres of fence, repairing the Rotary Rotunda on the hill and ensuring expert arborists deem the trees along the track within council land as safe.