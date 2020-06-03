Balmattum Hill Walking Track to reopen



Categories:

Tags:

THE Balmattum Hill Walking Track will reopen to the public just in time for the June long weekend and the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

The track has been closed since a bushfire in January, which burnt about 350 hectares of land from the Euroa Strathbogie Road along the Balmattum Hill toward Cusack Road.

Reopening the walking track has been a significant effort by Strathbogie Shire Council – replacing 140 metres of fence, repairing the Rotary Rotunda on the hill and ensuring expert arborists deem the trees along the track within council land as safe.

We have provided this coronavirus article without the requirement to subscribe to the digital edition. This is a rapidly changing situation and we want to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

