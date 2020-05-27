Volunteer grants to go towards locally designed wash station



LOCAL community organisation Strathbogie Inc has received $5000 worth of grant funding in an effort to support a plan to convert a wash-station into a custom-built mobile facility.

The wash station prototype is developed to eliminate single-use food packaging at festivals, markets and other public events in small towns through the region.

A similar system was used at local events, including the recent Happy Wander Festival, held on a farm at Yin Barun near Benalla.



