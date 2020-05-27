On the road again



Categories:

Tags:

ROADS and infrastructure in the Strathbogie region are set to benefit from a Federal Government grant of $1,439,568 to help accelerate priority projects.

The funding is part of a $1.8 billion total package for local councils around Australia aiming to resurface roads, build bike paths and provide cash for infrastructure such as picnic shelters, barbeques and walking paths.

While she said was too early to speculate on what projects council would look at upgrading, Strathbogie Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said she welcomed the funding.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

