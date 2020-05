Categories:

LORNA Palmer, life member of the Violet Town Football Netball Club, was recently presented with a special ‘footy’ jumper with her own number.

Having reached 100 years of age, the club thought it appropriate to provide Lorna with a jumper emblazoned with the number 100.

Lorna has been a committed and involved supporter of the club for many years.



