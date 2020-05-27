Local real estate push for city folk to move up the Hume



SELLING high end real estate in the upmarket Melbourne suburbs of Toorak and South Yarra was Brendan Allen’s life for most of the past decade.

But while the razzle dazzle of the city streets of that big metropolis down south seemed appealing for that time, Mr Allen is now happily heading ‘home’ with a new family in tow.

“We’ve just had our first child; George was born in January. We’ve always had the view we might want to raise kids in the country. My wife, Sophie, and I were raised here… maybe we’re biased.” Mr Allen said.



