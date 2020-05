Categories:

Tags:

IT’S great to see so many members out golfing since the shutdown and quite a few green fee players took to the course on Sunday.

So golf is back and going well.

On Saturday, May 23, there were 64 golfers playing in the par competition and for the 42 men, it was also the qualifying round for the Lewis Family Trophy.

Division One was taken out by Ed Carracher (+1) finishing square which must have been a sensational round in the very tough conditions on that handicap.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition