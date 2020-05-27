Balmattum Hill fire pic wins photo competition



A PHOTO of a water bombing helicopter dousing fire on Euroa’s Balmattum Hill in January has taken out honours for this year’s annual CFA National Volunteer Week photo competition.

The competition is held each year to celebrate National Volunteer Week and honours the people who make up the CFA through photos that reflect values, teamwork, storytelling and creativity.

The photo, taken by First Lieutenant Luke Commisso from the North West Mooroopna Brigade took out the winning spot in the professional category with his photo titled ‘Saved by the angels of the sky’.



