Vale Keith McKendrick

KEITH McKendrick is remembered as a man who gave much to his local community in a wide variety of ways, a commitment that will be hard to match.

He was born on December 25, 1928 and in his younger years attended Balmattum Primary School and Euroa High School and with no buses running in those days he rode the 10 miles there and back every day.

In the morning he would have responsibilities on the farm prior to going to school – milking the cow and feeding the dogs and this would continue despite the weather, come rain, hail or shine.



