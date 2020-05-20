Vale Keith McKendrick


Categories: Community, News
Tags:
WEB Page6 Story 002 4 column 001
TOP SHOT: Keith McKendrick was an outstanding rifle shot who won a myriad of events against the top men in this sport.

KEITH McKendrick is remembered as a man who gave much to his local community in a wide variety of ways, a commitment that will be hard to match.
He was born on December 25, 1928 and in his younger years attended Balmattum Primary School and Euroa High School and with no buses running in those days he rode the 10 miles there and back every day.
In the morning he would have responsibilities on the farm prior to going to school – milking the cow and feeding the dogs and this would continue despite the weather, come rain, hail or shine.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here