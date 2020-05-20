Tom Panuccio is patiently waiting



TOM Panuccio has known and been involved with football since he could ‘walk’.

Like many young Australians brought up in a climate of Aussie rules football, he started with Auskick at the age of five while living in Cobram/Barooga and when he eventually moved to Euroa he continued developing his skills under this banner until he was 11.

He also had the influence of an older brother who was involved with the game and this inspired his participation in the sport and ultimately a heightened love for the game.



