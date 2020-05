Categories:

Tags:

THERE are ways of getting around loneliness during this COVID-19 lockdown and Leah Jones of Euroa has found one of those solutions.

Just before the lockdown commenced Ms Jones had the idea of setting up a little lending library at her front gate.

“There is an international organisation called #littlefreelibrary which I had read about and thought it was a great idea,” she said.



