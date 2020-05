Categories:

IT was a perfect day weatherwise on Saturday, May 17, to be back on the golf course for the first Saturday competition since March 21.

The easing of restrictions and allowing golf again has meant some conditions have to be met in order to play.

A tee-off time sheet is now being used with all golfers teeing off from the first tee so that there will not be more than 10 people waiting and this worked quite well on Saturday.



